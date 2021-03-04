Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush started coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pure Storage from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Pure Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Pure Storage has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.24.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 1.47. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 385,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $7,991,533.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 800,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,493,019 over the last ninety days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 30,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

