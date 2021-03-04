OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.15

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.15 and traded as high as $5.87. OncoSec Medical shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 316,113 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. OncoSec Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). Equities research analysts anticipate that OncoSec Medical Incorporated will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OncoSec Medical news, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China acquired 4,067,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $22,165,351.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 3,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $26,314.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,363.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. 4.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONCS)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

