Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in WNS were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WNS. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter worth $874,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter worth $883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

NYSE WNS opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.18. WNS has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $78.07.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WNS. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.