Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Director Fox Martha Lane Sells 1,301 Shares

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $70.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of -51.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWTR. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

