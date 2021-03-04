Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 279.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $93.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.41. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $98.37.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,639. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,635.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.57.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.