Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Holdings Cut by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cintas were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cintas by 229.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 12,571 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $2,276,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cintas by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $336.31 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.91.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.40.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.