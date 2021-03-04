Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total transaction of $10,612,598.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,203,141.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total transaction of $8,550,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,041 shares in the company, valued at $72,691,785.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,207 shares of company stock worth $24,751,163. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $278.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.56 and a 200-day moving average of $244.61. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.58 and a 1 year high of $303.79.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

