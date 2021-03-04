Profund Advisors LLC Makes New $264,000 Investment in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPX by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 90,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 45,773 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of SPX in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

NYSE SPXC opened at $55.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.26. SPX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $60.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,134,751.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

