Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 593 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 16.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 16.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $222.76 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.80 and a 1 year high of $227.14. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.43 and its 200 day moving average is $200.11.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.27.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.