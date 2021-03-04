Great Lakes Aviation, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLUX) Short Interest Up 262.5% in February

Great Lakes Aviation, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLUX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 262.5% from the January 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS GLUX opened at $0.08 on Thursday. Great Lakes Aviation has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.
About Great Lakes Aviation
