Great Lakes Aviation, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLUX) Short Interest Up 262.5% in February

Great Lakes Aviation, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLUX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 262.5% from the January 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS GLUX opened at $0.08 on Thursday. Great Lakes Aviation has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.

About Great Lakes Aviation

Great Lakes Aviation, Ltd., a regional airline company, operates as an independent carrier and code share partner with United Air Lines, Inc in the United States. The company offers scheduled air service to its hubs under the Great Lakes brand; and carries cargo on its scheduled flights. As of March 20, 2015, it served 28 airports in 9 states with a fleet of 6 Embraer EMB-120 Brasilias and 28 Beechcraft 1900D regional airliners.

