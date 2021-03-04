Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 657,000 shares, a growth of 255.3% from the January 28th total of 184,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEC opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.39. Hudson Executive Investment has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $12.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

