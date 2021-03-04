Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Short Interest Update

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, an increase of 247.4% from the January 28th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
OTCMKTS:GNENF opened at $14.30 on Thursday. Ganfeng Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.61.
About Ganfeng Lithium
