Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Short Interest Update

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, an increase of 247.4% from the January 28th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS:GNENF opened at $14.30 on Thursday. Ganfeng Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.61.

About Ganfeng Lithium

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in the Andes Mountains in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; and Avalonia project located in Ireland.

