DP Eurasia N.V. (DPEU.L) (LON:DPEU) Shares Up 9.4%

DP Eurasia N.V. (DPEU.L) (LON:DPEU)’s stock price was up 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 84.43 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 84 ($1.10). Approximately 471,883 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 194,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.80 ($1.00).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 51.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,710.42.

About DP Eurasia N.V. (DPEU.L) (LON:DPEU)

DP Eurasia N.V. operates corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand. It offers pizza delivery and takeaway/eat-in services. As of June 30, 2020, it operated 754 stores, which included 542 in Turkey, 199 in Russia, nine in Azerbaijan, and four in Georgia. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

