FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $53.30

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.30 and traded as high as $58.11. FUJIFILM shares last traded at $58.09, with a volume of 13,446 shares.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of FUJIFILM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.35.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.56. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 6.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

