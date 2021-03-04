Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $55,000 Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 91.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,175 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PZZA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 16.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,574,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,131,000 after acquiring an additional 516,534 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 226.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 385,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,745,000 after acquiring an additional 267,771 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,335,000 after acquiring an additional 199,126 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,335,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 58.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,123,000 after acquiring an additional 125,896 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PZZA. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.65.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $85.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 107.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.09. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $110.33.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

