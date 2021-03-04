FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 83.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,502 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,718,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $384,268,000 after purchasing an additional 384,296 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,857,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,139,000 after purchasing an additional 277,660 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,584,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,263,000 after acquiring an additional 117,647 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 9.2% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,483,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,041,000 after acquiring an additional 210,056 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 527.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,324,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $53.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $56.32.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. FLIR Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

FLIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their price objective on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair lowered FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.