Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 477 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 89.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Trade Desk by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,933,000 after acquiring an additional 445,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Trade Desk by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after acquiring an additional 138,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in The Trade Desk by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,932,000 after acquiring an additional 20,091 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in The Trade Desk by 92.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 267,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,836,000 after acquiring an additional 128,628 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTD has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $768.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $695.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $820.70 and a 200 day moving average of $705.56. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $972.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Brian John Stempeck sold 2,493 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.42, for a total transaction of $2,302,086.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,105,879.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,739 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.95, for a total transaction of $1,651,963.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,437,224.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,648 shares of company stock valued at $159,211,605. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

