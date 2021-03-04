Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New $44,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $44.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.15 and a 200-day moving average of $42.25. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $46.35.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

