5,600 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in PACCAR by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in PACCAR by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 303,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in PACCAR by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 68,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 13,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $95.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $164,107.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,785.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,434.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164 over the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCAR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

