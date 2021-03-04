Analysts Anticipate Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $86.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) will post $86.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.50 million and the lowest is $84.80 million. Hamilton Lane reported sales of $76.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year sales of $326.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $323.60 million to $329.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $343.12 million, with estimates ranging from $337.30 million to $354.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $84.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.21 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 233.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $88.00 on Thursday. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $97.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

