Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $175.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AAP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $155.23.

NYSE:AAP opened at $165.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $71.33 and a 52-week high of $177.92.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after buying an additional 45,937 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

