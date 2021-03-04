Kieran Pryke Purchases 150,000 Shares of Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL) Stock

Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL) insider Kieran Pryke acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$21,750.00 ($15,535.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.09.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 3.57%. Boom Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

Boom Logistics Limited provides lifting solutions and specialized labor services to mining and resources, wind, energy and utilities, infrastructure and construction, industrial maintenance, and telecommunication sectors in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Lifting Solutions and Labour Hire.

