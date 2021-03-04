Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MGY shares. Northland Securities upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $149.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.29 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 31,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

