Insider Selling: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Sells $24,067.85 in Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Bing Xue sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $24,067.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bing Xue also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

On Thursday, January 28th, Bing Xue sold 1,773 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $48,119.22.

On Monday, December 28th, Bing Xue sold 3,749 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $89,001.26.

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $35.10 on Thursday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.56 million, a P/E ratio of 585.00 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.34.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AOSL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,978.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 70,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 45,058 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.