FY2020 EPS Estimates for Parkland Co. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Scotiabank cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Parkland in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank analyst now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.66.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC dropped their price target on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.82.

Parkland stock opened at C$39.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.57. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$17.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.10. The stock has a market cap of C$5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52.

In related news, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total value of C$196,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,131,455.30. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total transaction of C$336,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 536,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,544,046. Insiders sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,972 in the last ninety days.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

