Keybank National Association OH Purchases 900 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Entegris were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entegris alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $101.82 on Thursday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.12 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.22 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.65 and a 200-day moving average of $87.65.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $307,458.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,236.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.