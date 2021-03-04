Keybank National Association OH Has $733,000 Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,669,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,054,000 after buying an additional 949,760 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,888,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,071,000 after purchasing an additional 267,771 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 222.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 324,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 223,687 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3,441.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 198,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 193,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

WERN opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day moving average of $42.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $47.43.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

In related news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $764,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.39.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

