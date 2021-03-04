Keybank National Association OH Trims Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,209,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,167,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,400,399. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $115.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $121.83. The firm has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FISV. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

