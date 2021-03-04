Keybank National Association OH Acquires New Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth $36,000. 50.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.97.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,265,143.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $33.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.19.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

