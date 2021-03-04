Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Aflac by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its position in Aflac by 0.4% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 80,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Aflac by 2.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 1.0% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 33,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $48.94 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.69.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.70.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,307,199.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $2,132,176.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,890.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,305 shares of company stock worth $4,725,348. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

