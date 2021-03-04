Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.28% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 911,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,384,000 after buying an additional 136,076 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 202,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 45,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

NYSE:MUA opened at $14.63 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $16.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.