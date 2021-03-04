New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Major Shareholder Realty Advisors Inc Sells 11,126 Shares

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) major shareholder Realty Advisors Inc sold 11,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $64,642.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,245,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,044,391.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Realty Advisors Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 20,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $116,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 20,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $125,000.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 50,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $336,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 10,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $71,700.00.

On Friday, February 12th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 25,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $181,500.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 50,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $345,500.00.

GBR stock opened at $5.90 on Thursday. New Concept Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 38.80, a quick ratio of 38.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 2.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Concept Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.29% of New Concept Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 153 producing gas wells; 44 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

