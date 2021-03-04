Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has C$55.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$40.00.

PBL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark boosted their price objective on Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

PBL opened at C$48.85 on Wednesday. Pollard Banknote Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$12.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.44, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$38.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.09.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

