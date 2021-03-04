Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at CSFB

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective lifted by CSFB from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HBM. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.75 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.69.

Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$8.84 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$1.66 and a 52-week high of C$10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -2.66%.

In other news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

