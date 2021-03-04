Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.26) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ATRA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.65. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average is $17.49.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.22). Equities research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $35,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $131,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,645 shares of company stock valued at $408,752. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,624,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,005 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 391.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,733,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,176 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,578,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,645 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,642,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 620.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,263,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,414 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

