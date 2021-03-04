CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at Scotiabank

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CAE. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC restated a neutral rating on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$34.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$37.50.

Get CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) alerts:

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) stock opened at C$37.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.54 billion and a PE ratio of 955.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.55. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of C$14.26 and a 12 month high of C$38.96.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$832.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$840.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CAE Inc. (CAE.TO)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.