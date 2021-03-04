$11.88 Million in Sales Expected for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) will announce sales of $11.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.44 million to $12.59 million. AnaptysBio reported sales of $15.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will report full-year sales of $36.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.26 million to $69.08 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $55.76 million, with estimates ranging from $17.19 million to $81.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AnaptysBio.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AnaptysBio from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.14.

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $28.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.13 million, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85.

In other AnaptysBio news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $751,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 357.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the third quarter worth $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AnaptysBio (ANAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.