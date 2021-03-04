Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) PT Set at C$265.00 by Cormark

Cormark set a C$265.00 price objective on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CJT. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$265.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital cut their target price on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$275.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$254.00 to C$231.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$250.55.

CJT opened at C$171.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.97 billion and a PE ratio of -36.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$205.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$206.11. Cargojet Inc. has a 1 year low of C$67.87 and a 1 year high of C$250.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.94, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

In related news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total value of C$4,638,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,125,400.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

