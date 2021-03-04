Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) PT Set at C$265.00 by Cormark

Cormark set a C$265.00 price objective on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.48 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CJT. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$265.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital cut their target price on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$275.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$254.00 to C$231.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$250.55.
CJT opened at C$171.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.97 billion and a PE ratio of -36.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$205.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$206.11. Cargojet Inc. has a 1 year low of C$67.87 and a 1 year high of C$250.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.94, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.25.
Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) Company Profile
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
