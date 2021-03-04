Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $117,000 in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXRX stock opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.41. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The stock has a market cap of $870.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

LXRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. G.Research cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

