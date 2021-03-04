Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Shares in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Aclaris Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 104.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 99,363 shares during the period. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $21.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.65. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $25.48.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 941.07% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.

