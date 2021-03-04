Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases New Stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 8.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 61.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter valued at $382,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 133,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $89.51 on Thursday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $378,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $28,214.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,736 shares of company stock worth $680,297 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MXIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.35.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.