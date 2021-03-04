Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New $28,000 Investment in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 943,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,026,000 after purchasing an additional 174,499 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 260,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,142,000 after acquiring an additional 43,110 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 192,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 26,045 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 86,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $107.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.99. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $97.45 and a 52-week high of $108.56.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

