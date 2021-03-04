Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 492 VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CFA stock opened at $63.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.97. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00.

