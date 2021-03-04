Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.18.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $35.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.88. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $38.77. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -115.77, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.31 million. Steven Madden had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 160.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 17,137 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 57,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 19,586 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Steven Madden by 42.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 17,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 122.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 12,680 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

