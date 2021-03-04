Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $115.99 Million Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,089,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,018 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.92% of Evergy worth $115,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,873,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,012,000 after purchasing an additional 232,321 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Evergy by 1,216.5% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,502,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,838 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Evergy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,206,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,126,000 after acquiring an additional 64,839 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 437.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,947,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Evergy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,759,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,671,000 after acquiring an additional 21,359 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy stock opened at $53.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $73.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.05%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.