Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells $36,517.68 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $36,517.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 27th, Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $46,486.95.

On Monday, January 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $35,858.40.

On Thursday, January 7th, Timothy Regan sold 970 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $21,825.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Timothy Regan sold 804 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $17,993.52.

On Thursday, December 24th, Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $40,023.12.

On Friday, December 11th, Timothy Regan sold 1,064 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $23,940.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Timothy Regan sold 3,005 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $70,527.35.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Timothy Regan sold 970 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $20,370.00.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $22.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 118.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.12. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Dropbox by 28.6% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Dropbox by 242.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,016,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,577,000 after acquiring an additional 719,561 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Dropbox by 6.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

