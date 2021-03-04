Pan Orient Energy Corp. Buys 50,000 Shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE) Stock

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE) insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 575,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$460,000.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.82 per share, with a total value of C$41,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 40,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.83 per share, with a total value of C$41,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.83 per share, with a total value of C$41,500.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 39,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,760.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 18,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,170.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 1,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$800.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 6,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.83 per share, with a total value of C$5,395.00.

On Friday, January 29th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 30,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,925.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 3,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.82 per share, with a total value of C$2,870.00.

Shares of POE stock opened at C$0.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.50 million and a PE ratio of -0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.69. Pan Orient Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.41 and a 12 month high of C$0.90.

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; a 49% interest in the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

