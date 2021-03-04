ReadyTech Holdings Limited (ASX:RDY) Insider Acquires A$45,700.00 in Stock

ReadyTech Holdings Limited (ASX:RDY) insider Thomas (Tom) Matthews purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.83 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,700.00 ($32,642.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61.

ReadyTech Company Profile

ReadyTech Holdings Limited provides mission-critical people management software for educators, employers, and facilitators of career transitions in Australia. It operates in two segments, Education and Employment. The Education segment offers cloud-based student management systems for education and training providers to manage the student lifecycle, including student enrolment and course completion.

