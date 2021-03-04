Wedbush Increases Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Price Target to $126.00

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $98.00 to $126.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Overstock.com’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Overstock.com from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded Overstock.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.17.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $64.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 306.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. Overstock.com has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $128.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.21.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Overstock.com will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $3,265,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,900 shares in the company, valued at $10,032,327. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $308,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at $249,345.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,013 shares of company stock valued at $7,484,490 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 55.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,663,000 after buying an additional 130,862 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 47.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 15.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 853,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,027,000 after acquiring an additional 113,131 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

