SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, an increase of 144.0% from the January 28th total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Northern Trust Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $65.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.68%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.